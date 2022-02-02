Man purchases hotel rooms for families displaced by fertilizer fire evacuation in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people have done whatever they can to escape danger.

They left the 1-mile radius evacuation zone to stay with friends or family.

But some people didn’t go far away. They headed to the evacuation shelter so they could help people as they weather the ongoing situation.

One man’s kind gesture meant families had a safe, warm place to stay for the night. Five families got to call the Courtyard Marriott on University Parkway home free of charge because a local business owner showed up ready and willing to help people get rooms.

“We understood that they might need more assistance,” Kalim Andraos told FOX8.

Kalim Andraos watched as people were asked to leave their homes because of the blaze at Weaver Fertilizer Facility on Cherry Street.

Some people left with just the clothes on their back. He’s no stranger to leaving home in the blink of an eye. He’s a refugee from Lebanon, and that’s why on Tuesday morning he showed up to the evacuation shelter ready to help those in need.

Andraos drove family after family down the street to the Courtyard Marriott to pay for a room they could stay in. He even bought pizza for the ones who were hungry. These kind gestures made it clear: these strangers were Kalim’s family now.



“Coming here makes it personal, you know, with Delores and her daughter, you know, Shameka…she has four kids. It becomes personal when they have no place, they don’t have shoes on them,” he said. “They didn’t have time when they evacuated…they didn’t have time to put their shoes on.”

Many people showed up to help in whatever they can.

As for Kalim, he said he wanted to show these families that there’s hope for tomorrow and that they’ll be home soon.