Man rescued early Saturday after being trapped in Tennessee cave for hours

SPARTA, Tenn. (WATE) – A man who had been trapped in a cave near Sparta for hours was rescued early Saturday, according to rescue squads in White and Knox counties.

The injured man was brought out of the cave around 4:30 a.m. EST. His name and condition have not been released.

Before, rescuers were able to get him out of the cave, a medic rappelled and climbed to him to administer medical aid, according to a Facebook post on the Sparta Rescue Squad page.

Hand warmers were placed on him because he was cold from being underground and unable to move for so long, the post said. He was described as hurt and weary.

Crews chipped away rock to widen the passageway to get him out.

Knox County Rescue sent a team to assist in a cave rescue late Friday night.

WATE 6 On Your Side just spoke with the leader of the Knox County Rescue Cave and Vertical Rescue Team.

The cave was between Sparta and Cookeville. Knox County Rescue’s team worked with other crews for around seven hours. Those crews arrived back in Knoxville just before 9 a.m.

The Knox County Rescue team leader tells us, any time there is a large technical effort like this one, multiple agencies respond. The Sparta Rescue Squad said the rescue involved people from three states.

