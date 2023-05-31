A Nintendo Entertainment System and Zapper gun are on display at a retro gaming exhibit in Hong Kong. (Tengku Bahar/AFP via Getty Images)

SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man used a spray-painted Nintendo Duck Hunt game pistol to rob a York County convenience store on Tuesday, authorities said.

David Joseph Dalesandro was caught quickly after $300 was taken in the robbery at the Sharon Kwik Stop convenience store on York Street, authorities said.

Authorities said Dalesandro entered the store at about 5:45 p.m. and showed the clerk the fake gun in his pants and demanded money from the cash register. Witnesses told deputies that he wore a mask, wig, and hoodie sweatshirt.

Deputies found him in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in the 3200 block of York Highway and recovered the Nintendo game pistol that he had in his pants.

He was taken to the York County Detention Center after his arrest. No additional information was immediately available.