BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a person allegedly robbed a bank in Burlington.

According to Burlington police, they were called to Select Bank at about 10:40 a.m. on Huffman Mill Road about an armed robbery.

Police say a man walked into the bank and demanded money. He didn’t have visible weapons but the suspect said he was leaving a bomb in a bag.

Officers arrived and the bank was evacuated. Police had the bomb squad from Greensboro police clear the building. No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.