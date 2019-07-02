Man running from cops crashes; kills sleeping woman in bed, according to deputies

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was killed when a driver tried to flee a traffic stop crashed into the victim’s home and landed on her bed.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the crash happened at about 11:37 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clemson Boulevard and Wells Highway in Seneca.

Addis said Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer, 39, was in bed when the vehicle crashed through the basement of the house at 10695 Clemson Boulevard and landed on top of her.

Neimeyer died at the scene.

She reportedly lived there with her mother and grandparents.

The driver, El Asia Hassian Muhammad, 19, fled a license checkpoint on Wells Highway and was being chased by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers when he crashed into the home, according to Addis.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said troopers arrested Muhammad after he ran away from the scene. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

He has been charged with hit and run accident with death, first offense driving under suspension (DUI), fail to comply with direction of police/fireman and fail to stop for blue light with death results, according to jail records.

The crash is under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.