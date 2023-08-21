GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a Guilford County motorsports business that works with youth is facing charges after he failed to register as a sex offender.

On Aug. 8, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit received a tip that Joel Richard Courage, 44, was running E33 Motorsports & Development, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office describes E33 as “a business that helps find and develop young drivers for growing NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association teams.”

A LinkedIn page for Courage shows that he has been the owner of E33 Motorsports LLC since January 2022 after previously working as the senior manager of Rick Ware Racing from February 2020 to October 2022.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Courage was convicted in February 2008 for crimes that took place on October 2007 in Sacramento, California. The registry lists 11 sex offenses involving a minor.

Following the Guilford County investigation, Courage was charged with seven counts of failing to register as a sex offender, as well as falsification of verification notice and failure to return verification form.

He was arrested on Aug. 9 and received a $100,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, NASCAR announced that Joel Courage had been suspended from NASCAR indefinitely.