CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wrong number landed a Chesterfield County, South Carolina, man in jail after he tried to make a deal to sell marijuana and a gun but mistakenly texted a sheriff’s deputy in the process.

Tondavian Wilson, 31, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school or playground and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Wilson mistakenly texted pictures of a gun and marijuana to a deputy, who started a conversation with him concerning prices for the gun and marijuana. Wilson gave the deputy a location in Cheraw where he was working at home.

When deputies arrived, they found Wilson at the home and took him into custody. He was carrying a bag that contained more than 90 grams of marijuana and a pistol, the sheriff’s office said.