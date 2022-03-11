GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenwood County man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday for the murder of three family members in August of 2021.

The Greenwood County Solicitor’s Office said Jeffrey David Powell, 37, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty Friday morning to three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder

We previously reported that Greenwood County deputies responded on August 21, 2021 to a shooting on Heddy Road.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found three people dead and an 8-year-old with gunshot wounds to his ear and hand.

Deputies were able to determine that Powell shot and killed his grandfather, 56-year-old Randy Perkins, his first cousin, 32-year-old Megan Dinkins, and Dinkins’ 11-year-old daughter, Shea Dinkins.

The solicitor’s office said the 8-year-old victim went to a neighbor’s house to make the 911 call after hiding in a bathroom for several hours after hearing the final shots Powell fired.

According to the solicitor’s office, all four victims lived at the house on Heddy Road, which Perkins owned.

Deputies said they were able to track Powell within hours of the 911 call.

The solicitor’s office said Powell used a cell phone to transfer funds which he used to pay for an Uber ride to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport where he caught a flight to Jacksonville, Florida.

With crime scene and technical assistance from State Law Enforcement Division investigators, deputies located Powell at a Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville. Powell was taken into custody without incident.

The judge sentenced Powell to three life sentences without parole plus an additional consecutive 30 years for the murder of three family members.