FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) —A man was arrested on Monday after shooting a hotel housekeeper, police said.

The incident was reported at about 11:05 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The victim, who was working in the hotel, knocked on the door of the hotel room where the suspect was staying, the news release said.

The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, then shot the 25-year-old housekeeper on his chest and arm, police said. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Griffin fled after the shooting but was found nearby by police, the news release said.

The two men did not know each other, police said. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Griffin was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was given an $800,000 secured bond and taken to the Cumberland County jail.