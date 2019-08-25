Man shoots South Carolina church worshipper during Sunday service robbery

Breaking News Alert
FOREST ACRES, SC (AP) – Authorities say a man walked into a South Carolina church demanding money during Sunday services and shot one worshipper.

Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church Pastor Henry Alfaro said the lights were dim and people were praying when the man waved his gun and demanded money around 6:15 a.m.

Alfaro told WLTX-TV the man fired in the air, then shot a church member before his gun appeared to stop working and he ran from the church in the Columbia suburb of Forest Acres.

Alfaro says the person shot had surgery and remains in the hospital.

Forest Acres Police say the man got into a dark color Toyota Prius and drove off. He has not been identified.

