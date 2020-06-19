Man shot and killed leaving Thunder Valley Raceway in Robeson County

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A man was shot and killed leaving the Thunder Valley Raceway in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Azell Jamil Houston, 33, of Parkton, was found dead in a vehicle at the 4000 block of Old Lowery Road at about 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting happened while the vehicle was leaving the Thunder Valley Raceway Track, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with video from the Raceway or information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.