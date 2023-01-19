COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials.

West Columbia police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence.

As officers approached a room on the fifth floor, police said Jonathan Russell Saylor of Charleston shut the door and told them he was going to shoot them.

Authorities and trained crisis negotiators made contact with Saylor and tried to de-escalate the situation before Saylor shot rounds through the hotel room door and shot several rounds inside the room, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department,

At that point, West Columbia police asked the State Law Enforcement Division and the sheriff’s office to assist.

During the incident, officials said Saylor broke through the window of his hotel room – which overlooked Sunset Boulevard – and began firing at law enforcement officials as they approached the scene. SLED officers returned fire.

“The West Columbia Police Department’s drone as well as SLED’s robots were used for a better view of what was happening in the hotel room,” officials said.

Saylor was taken into custody at about 7:20 p.m. after West Columbia police entered the room. He had minor injuries, including a gunshot wound to his lower body and a wound from a K-9 deployed by officers, officials said. There were no reported injuries to law enforcement.

Saylor is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, three counts of malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.