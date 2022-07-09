ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital late Saturday morning in an incident at a mall in Anderson, police said.

Police responded about 11:30 a.m. to the shooting at the Anderson Mall. The man’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to Anderson police, who said the shooting appeared to involve people who knew each other.

Police and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office cleared the mall and are investigating the shooting.

A suspect has not been named at this time.