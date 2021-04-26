Man shot, killed after family dispute in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot and killed Monday after a family dispute in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called at about 1 a.m. to Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs after reports of a person shot, deputies said. Neil Ray Locklear, 32, of Red Springs, was taken to MUSC Florence where he later died.

The shooting stemmed from a family dispute, according to deputies. It is unclear if anyone will face charges.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.