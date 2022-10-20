PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening by sheriff’s deputies after repeatedly pointing a gun at officers following a carjacking, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened after deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to a fight on Latham Street near Easley, the sheriff’s office said. When they arrived, they found a man who had active arrest warrants.

The man ran from the home onto Kay Drive, where he used a gun to carjack someone and drive away, the sheriff’s office said. After the vehicle became stuck, the man repeatedly pointed a gun at deputies and Easley police officers.

Investigators said there was a brief standoff before the man “engaged law enforcement” with the gun and was shot. It’s unclear whether the man fired any shots at deputies.

There were no other injuries in the shooting, which happened on Kay Drive near Crosswell School Road. The name of the man has not been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate the shooting.