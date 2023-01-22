WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night.

At 8:09 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, dead in the Popeyes parking lot.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is actively investigating the fatal shooting.

Investigators said that Pitts was in the drive-thru at Popeyes when he was shot and ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said that this is the fifth homicide of the year in Winston-Salem, in comparison to two at this time in 2022.