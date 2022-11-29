CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened shortly before 7 p.m. while the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road toward Kiawah Island.

The man told deputies that a vehicle pulled up beside him and someone began shooting at him. He was taken to MUSC with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim was not able to give a detailed description of the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-202-1700.