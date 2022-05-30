FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for a man who threw Molotov cocktails at two churches Sunday morning.

The incidents were reported about 30 minutes apart, according to a news release Sunday night from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The first incident was reported at 10:37 a.m. at Grays Creek Church at 4750 Grays Creek Church Road, deputies said.

At 11:08 a.m., another incident was reported at New Calvary Missionary at 3862 Gateway Drive, according to the news release.

Deputies released a video of a man who they said they want to identify as a suspect in the incidents.

Photos from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

The video shows a man tossing an item that catches fire in grass near the front of a building.

The man was driving a grey sedan with tinted windows, deputies said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigator T. Whitman at (910) 321-6786 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).