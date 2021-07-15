Man sought in Alabama slaying returned from South Carolina

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man sought in a killing that happened in Alabama two months ago has been returned to the state to face charges following his arrest in South Carolina.

Police in Decatur say 27-year-old Antone Lamar Yarbrough was jailed on a capital murder charge in Morgan County after being extradited. He was arrested by federal marshals in Myrtle Beach on June 29.

He was accused in the shooting death of 59-year-old Chester Lee Jordan on May 9. Jordan was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

Court records show Yarbrough and another man already in custody are suspected of killing him during a robbery.