GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are looking for a man who they said displayed a gun while robbing a United Bank branch Monday morning in Greer, South Carolina.

Greer police said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to the bank at 871 S. Buncombe Road after a robbery was reported. Officers determined that the man entered the bank and robbed it after displaying a gun.

A teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before he got into a dark-colored sedan — possibly red or marron — that had been parked beside the bank, police said.

The man was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a red bandanna, a black mask, a red shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 864-848-2151.