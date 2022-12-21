NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer Tuesday morning at a prison in Eastern North Carolina.

Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to more than 300 inmates and staff members at the Carteret Correctional Center.

“Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them hope that lets them know someone cares,” said Taylor.

Taylor is a former inmate himself. He turned his life around and has since become a minister. He visits inmates in Carteret County every first and third Sunday of eachh month. He tells them his story and tries his best to inspire them.

“I just have a heart and a passion, you know, for those gentlemen that are in there. So, this is my way of, you know, giving encouragement and hope to those guys who are still incarcerated,” said Taylor.

He got the idea for this Christmas meal from one of the jail administrators. He took to social media to get the donations to make it happen, and in just three days, he raised more than $2,000. He hopes it’s a meal they will not forget.

“The slightest thing, the slightest bit of kindness, especially during the Christmas season, could mean the world to an inmate,” said Taylor.