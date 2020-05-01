Man stabbed after confrontation in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was stabbed Wednesday in Red Springs after a confrontation, police said.

Police responded again later after one of the men stabbed the other man 3 or 4 times around 5 p.m. on Richardson St., the Red Springs Police Department said.

The victim was airlifted to Chapel Hill and was later released from the hospital, police said. The suspect has been charged.

