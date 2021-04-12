Man stabbed after possible argument at Lumberton hotel

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was stabbed Sunday at a Lumberton hotel after a possible argument, according to Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were called at about 4:14 p.m. to the Atkinson Inn & Suites on West 5th Street, Parker said. The victim was found in a room with several stab wounds.

Police believe the victim was arguing with unknown suspects in the parking lot when the stabbing occurred, Parker said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No other information is available.