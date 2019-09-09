Man stabbed wife, 3 children in NC, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are looking for a man, who authorities say stabbed his wife and three children Sunday night.

According to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry, deputies were called to the 5900 block of Gamble Drive just after 10 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

Once they arrived, deputies found four victims: a 53-year-old, 23-year-old, 22-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

Curry said the 53-year-old and 23-year-old victims are in stable condition, while the other two victims are in critical condition.

Deputies say the suspect, Carl Barkley, 54, had already left the scene when they arrived.

According to Curry, the 22-year-old ran to another home in the 5900 block of Gamble Drive for help. It was at this home where a deputy helped the victim.

Meanwhile, the other three victims went to a home nearby in the 2900 block of Franks Drive, where one of the victims and deputies secured the weapon Carl is suspected of using to stab them, Curry said.

Curry said there’s no known motive for the stabbing as of Sunday night.

Sheriff’s officials said Carl Barkley is believed to be driving a blue 2008 Ford F-150 with the license plate PJX-7909.

If you have any information related to this incident, including Carl Barkley’s whereabouts, contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

