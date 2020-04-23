Breaking News Alert
WEATHER ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Strong to severe storms possible with isolated strong tornadoes

Man struck by minivan multiple times, killed in hit-and-run on NC road, troopers say

State - Regional

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was struck multiple times by the same minivan on a Wake County road near Raleigh in a Wednesday morning hit-and-run, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers.

According to troopers, a man was walking down the 5300-block of Rock Quarry Road when he was struck multiple times by a red minivan. The driver initially stopped and stayed with a witness at the scene, but the driver ended up leaving the scene before troopers arrived.

Troopers said a witness told them that the driver said they didn’t know the pedestrian.

Authorities are searching for a red minivan with heavy front-end damage.

Another witness later drove up to the scene and told troopers that she had seen the man earlier walking in the middle of Rock Quarry Road.

The pedestrian, identified as Julian Terrell Patterson-Scott, 27, of Raleigh, was transported to the hospital and later died, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories