CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man threatened officers with a spear before he was shot and killed by police last Friday in Hudson, police said.

The incident began at 5:50 a.m. at a home along Eastview Street when a 911 caller, identified as James Preston Trexler, Jr., reported a sexual assault at the home.

As officers arrived, they found Trexler outside the house armed with a spear and making claims and movements indicating that he intended to enter the home.

Hudson Police said there had been previous 911 calls to the area and officers knew that the reports of the sexual assault were not true.

Knowing that Trexler’s claims were false, authorities said Officer Nicholas Hudson and Officer Taylor Welborn, were concerned for those inside the house.

As officers tried to talk to Trexler, they said he became uncooperative and made threatening gestures toward them with a spear.

Welborn made two attempts to use non-lethal methods to disarm Trexler and bring him under control, neither of which were successful, police said.

After throwing a large trash can at officers, authorities said Trexler lunged toward the two officers with the spear, and that’s when Hudson fired his service weapon, hitting Trexler.

The two officers began rendering aid to Trexler while EMS was called, but Trexler was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, authorities said.

The North Carolina state Bureau of Investigation is the primary agency investigating the shooting. The officers have been placed on administrative leave.