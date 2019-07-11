Man throws girl, 13, from car after sex assault in SC, police say

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
police lights officer.jpg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man from Georgia came to South Carolina to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and threw her out of his vehicle while speeding away from police.

Richland County deputies said an officer saw 30-year-old Derek Nelson of Augusta, Georgia, climb from the back seat to the front seat of his car and speed away from a Columbia parking lot at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said in a statement that Nelson was only wearing a t-shirt when his car was stopped.

Deputies found a girl nearby and she said she was thrown from the vehicle. She suffered injuries to her hands, arms and legs.

Nelson faces criminal sexual conduct, assault, sexual exploitation of a minor and several other charges. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: