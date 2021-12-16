Man to be charged with kidnapping, assault in violent attack caught on camera in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A man has been arrested in connection to a violent attack and kidnapping caught on camera in front of an east Charlotte home, authorities said.

Louis Lamontrez Meadows, 32, will be charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

Louis Lamontrez Meadows, 32, via Mecklenburg County Jail (Booking photo from June 2021)

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, after releasing the Ring video to the public this week, detectives were able to identify both the victim and suspect in this case, as well as the vehicle involved.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, at about 11:30 a.m., members of the North Carolina DMV Incident Management Assistance Patrol located the suspect vehicle and requested officers’ assistance.

Steele Creek officers responded to the area and upon their arrival, they located both the victim and suspect observed in the Ring video. In the video, a woman seems to be going to a neighbor’s door for help, when a man grabs her, throws her on the ground, and starts severely beating her before dragging her away.

The suspect, identified as Meadows, was immediately taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant and transported to the LEC for an interview, authorities said. Following his interview, Meadows was arrested.

CMPD said the victim, in this case, has since been transported to a safe location. It has been determined that this incident involved domestic violence, police said.

Watch the full surveillance footage below:

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call 704-334-1600 or 911.

