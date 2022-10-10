RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged after a shooting on Saturday that injured a woman in Randolph County.

Calls to 911 reveal that the man who investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said multiple times that he did not know the woman.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that the situation started when he saw a woman “shivering on the side of the road” with no shoes on in Trinity.

“You try to stop and help somebody and you end up almost dying,” he said. “She looked like she was real cold man, I was trying to give her a ride, I was going to take her to the fire station.”

In the call, he said at some point during the ride, her behavior changed. He said that she picked up a tool and started hitting him with it. That was when the car ran off into a field, at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

He told dispatchers that she reached for his gun, and that was when he apparently shot her one time in the head. “I pulled my pistol off my side and shot her, brother.”

Sabrina Helgar took a video of the helicopter as it landed in her backyard to transport the woman to the hospital. “It’s pretty crazy just to see it up close,” Heglar said. “To say someone got shot like 30 feet from our house is pretty scary.”

Heglar watched as first responders tended to the woman and said that investigators were on the scene for five hours after they flew away.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says the woman who was shot was taken to the hospital, but an update on her condition was not available. They expect to give an update Monday.