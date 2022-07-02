GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville police are looking for a man they said tried to record video of someone in a dressing room at a store at the Haywood Mall in Greenville.

Greenville police were called to the Hollister store at the mall on Wednesday to investigate a report of someone taking video of a female in a dressing room.

The victim told police that she saw a phone pushed under the dressing room door and that when she opened the door, a man was there holding the phone.

Police released two surveillance photos showing the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.