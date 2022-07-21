THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the head on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

At 1:23 p.m. officers were sent to the 500 block of Jarrett Street for a shooting.

Officers found a 12-year-old victim in the back bedroom of the home suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers administered life-saving measures until Davidson County Emergency Service paramedics arrived on the scene.

The victim was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Before the shooting, the victim was inside his grandfather’s home on Jarrett Street. The grandfather was at work at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday, 59-year-old Victor Scott Clampitt, of Jarrett Street, was charged with one count of failing to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor.

Clampitt turned himself in and received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.