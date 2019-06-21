Man turns himself in in connection with deadly Chesterfield Co. shooting

PAGELAND, SC (WBTW) – A man has turned himself in in connection to a deadly Chesterfield County shooting.

Ryu Deshawn Hough turned himself in to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, accompanied by his attorney, around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the CCSO said. Hough was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

Deputies responded to the Pageland Police Department on Wednesday around 11 p.m. for a shooting that happened on Highway 151 near Pageland, the CCSO previously said. Deputies arrived and found Amber Horton, 18, with a single gunshot wound.

Horton was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Union, where she died from her injuries.

A witness told investigators a dark blue Dodge Charger, reportedly driven by Hough, had been following Horton and a friend on Hwy 151 near Pageland, the CCSO also said. The witness reportedly stated Hough fired several shots out of the car’s driver side window toward the vehicle where Horton was reportedly the front seat passenger.

An investigation is ongoing.