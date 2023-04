WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A Walterboro man was seriously injured Wednesday night when police said another man attacked him with a samurai sword.

Tariq Abdullah, 58, allegedly attacked the victim at about 10:30 p.m. at a home on Chaplin Street, according to Walterboro police. He is being charged with attempted murder.

Colleton County Fire Rescue photo Colleton County Fire Rescue photo

Colleton County Fire Rescue crews treated the victim for “several deep lacerations to the head” before he was taken to the trauma unit at Trident Medical Center.