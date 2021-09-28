Man wanted after Lumberton shooting leaves victim in critical condition

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted after a victim was shot multiple times Tuesday in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Damian Lee Hunt, 22, of Lumberton, is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies were called at about 3:17 p.m. to Hestertown Road where they found a 21-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The victim’s vehicle was stolen and later found in the area of NC 72 East and Long Branch Drive, deputies said.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Lumberton Police Department are also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.