ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman was shot in the foot Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County by a man who also poured gasoline onto her car, according to deputies.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. at a home on North Prince Street.

Investigators said the man poured gasoline on the woman’s car after going to her house to get belongings. When she came outside, the sheriff’s office said the man shot her in the foot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to AnMed Medical Center.

The suspect remains at large is is believed to be armed, Anderson County deputies said they are still looking for the shooter and they believe he is armed.