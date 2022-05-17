SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A man wanted for allegedly killing a Raeford man and a Fayetteville woman early Monday morning is dead, according to Fayetteville police.

Police said Rhaim Mosies Santiago, 29, is dead but the details of how he died after not been released.

Santiago had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, Fayetteville police said.

He had been on the run after Marchellous Latrel Braddy, 33, and Nakea Latasha Brooks, 27, were killed just after midnight on Monday, police said.

Braddy was found unresponsive in his home along the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive, and Brooks was found dead in his yard.

Family members told CBS 17 that Brooks was two months pregnant and Braddy was the father. Police quickly ruled that the shooting was not a murder-suicide and was not random.

However, the department did not say what led to the determination of Santiago as the suspect or what led to the charges before an arrest.

Additionally, on Monday evening, a Toyota Camry linked to the deaths was found on Blount Street in Smithfield in Johnston County, according to police. The car was towed back to Fayetteville for homicide detectives to check for evidence, Fayetteville police said.