Man wanted for attempted first degree murder after shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fairmont, N.C. man is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Lumberton Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Page Street around 11:43 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

One home on Page Street was hit by bullets and a home on Spearman Street was also hit by bullets, police said. While they were investigating, police said they were alerted after a man drove himself to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim had several gunshot wounds and was transferred to another hospital for treatment, but his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The victim was shot while sitting in his car in the yard of a home on Page Street, according to police.

Nicholes Leggett, 42, of Fairmont, was identified by police as the suspected shooter after conducting interviews.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Leggett for attempted first degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Anyone with information on the location of Leggett is asked to call Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.