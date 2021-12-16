Man wanted for domestic violence charges killed by South Carolina deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted on domestic violence charges was shot and killed Wednesday night following a short chase in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Anderson County deputies were attempting to serve outstanding warrants for domestic violence first degree, resisting arrest and receiving stolen goods when the the suspect sped away in a vehicle.

Anderson County Sheriff McBride said deputies chased the suspect around a mile and a half to Queen Anne Lane. The suspect, Brandon Mauldin, was shot while deputies attempted to take him into custody, according to the sheriff.

“As they were approaching the vehicle, a deputy feared for his life and had to engage the suspect,” said McBride.

Mauldin was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.