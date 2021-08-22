Man wanted for sexually assaulting minor arrested in Upstate South Carolina

UPDATE (8-22) ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor on St. Helena Island last year was arrested Saturday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Michael Atchley, 66, was arrested Saturday after deputies got an anonymous tip saying that Atchley was staying in a camper in the driveway of 6414 Highway 215.

Atchley was arrested without incident. He is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. St. Helena Island is in Beaufort County.

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials are looking for a 66-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor on St. Helena Island in July 2020.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe Larry Atchley may be in the Upstate — possibly in Spartanburg or Union counties.

Atchley is described as a white male who is 5-foot-19 and 250 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes and may have a beard and mustache.

He’s listed in the National Crime Information Center, with an active warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Master Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404.