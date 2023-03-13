MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a man in connection with an attempted burglary at a jeweler Monday morning.

Police said the man tried to break into Polly’s Jewelry on N. Highway 17 at about 6:15 a.m. but was unsuccessful and fled toward the Cambria Hotel.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt with white lettering, and a blue, green, and yellow picture on the back. He was also wearing black and white shoes.

Credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department Credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to email dschnackenberg@tompsc.com or call 843-884-4176.