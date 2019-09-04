Man wanted in connection with Robeson County robbery

SHANNON, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted in connection a robbery in Robeson County.

Trenton Dwayne Pearson, 34, of Red Springs, is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, and assault on a female in relation to a robbery that happened on September 1 around 9:05 p.m. in the Shannon area.

On Sept. 1, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Highway 71 N. in Shannon for a female, who was reportedly robbed after leaving the Easy Mart Convenience store.

“The victim stated a male subject emerged from the back seat as she started driving from the store,” the RCSO said. “The victim stated that the male subject placed a sharp object to her neck. The victim then slammed on brakes and jumped out of the vehicle. The suspect left the location with the vehicle.”

Pearson is also wanted in Hoke, Scotland, and Cumberland counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 371-3170 or (910) 671-3100.