Man wanted in death of mother of 5 in NC captured

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) – North Carolina authorities have captured a suspect who they say had been on the run since slaying a mother during a botched home invasion.

Union County Sherriff’s officials said on Twitter they captured 25-year-old Bryon Blair Watkins in South Carolina on Friday morning. News outlets report that hours prior, SWAT teams and heavy police presence surrounded a home he was thought to be inside, but officials didn’t locate him until the next day.

Sheriff’s department officials say Watkins helped break into a Monroe, North Carolina, home July 12 and kill Lucero Sosa Capote, a mother of five.

Watkins is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and assault on a child under 12.

