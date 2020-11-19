Man wearing wig robs business in South Carolina, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a business in Spartanburg while wearing a wig Thursday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called to the Check Into Cash on East Main Street for an armed robbery just after 3:30pm.

The victim told police that a man wearing a black wig with red highlights dressed in all black entered the business and demanded money.

The suspect told the victim that he had a gun and that she needed to put the money into a black purse he was carrying, according to investigators.

The victim gave him money and the suspect left the business, police said.

Spartanburg Police said they believe the suspect got into a vehicle which was parked in the area of Old Charlotte Road and East Main Street.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black gloves, large white sunglasses, and a COVID-19 mask on his face, according to police.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-596-2065 or 888-CRIME-SC.