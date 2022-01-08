Man who jumped onto moving pickup truck is shot dead by driver in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who ran into traffic and jumped onto a moving vehicle was shot by the driver and died in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened just after 2:15 p.m. along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Authorities said, “an adult male ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle.”

The driver of the pickup truck then shot the man who was on his vehicle and called 911, police said.

The man who was shot died at the scene.

Jason Walker, 37, of Bingham Drive was later identified as the man who died.

During the preliminary investigation, witnesses said the man jumped onto the front of the pickup truck, police said. However, witnesses are still be interviewed.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Authorities said anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).