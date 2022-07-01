RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect accused of killing a teen girl in August 2020 has taken a plea deal, according to the victim’s father.

Police say at about 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 15, 17-year-old Veronica Baker was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Bojangles at 3920 Jones Sausage Road near Garner.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Devin Cordell Jones on Aug. 19 and charged him with Baker’s murder.

One day before, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18, were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Devin Cordell Jones, 17, in a previous mugshot, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

A memorial now rests where Baker was found.

She was a graduate of Garner Magnet High School and was supposed to start at Wake Tech the day after she was killed, according to her father, Jim Baker.