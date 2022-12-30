SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man with a history of arson is facing a new charge after a fire on Wednesday damaged four units of an apartment complex in Boiling Springs, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Taqii Henderson was arrested after the fire on Wednesday, authorities said. He pleaded guilty earlier this year after being arrested in January on an arson charge.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department responded at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to a fire on the second floor of the Village of Mills Gap Apartments. Firefighters said the building’s sprinkler system put out most of the fire.

According to an incident report, investigators found three points of origin in an apartment — one in the kitchen and one in each of the unit’s two bedrooms.

“The alarms were sounding, but the way the sprinkler system works, it kept the fire in check,” Fire Chief Scott Miller said. “There was minimal smoke and minimum heat, so we couldn’t actually see the fire. We had to go door to door inspecting units.”

Miller said everyone was able to walk away because of the sprinkler system.

“There is no doubt that the sprinkler saved the apartment, the building and potentially the lives of the residents,” he said.

No injuries were reported according to firefighters.

“Simply put, sprinklers save lives and property,” Miller said. “All this mess can be cleaned up or replaced, but no one is suffering a tragic injury or loss of life from this event.”

The Mountain View and Cherokee Springs fire departments and Spartanburg EMS assisted at the scene.

The Red Cross will be assisting families displaced by the incident.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.