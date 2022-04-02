SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was shot and killed Friday night by a sheriff’s deputy in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, it happened after a neighbor called authorities and said she could see a woman being assaulted.

When deputies arrived about 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Strange Court in Spartanburg. they saw a man with a machete and hammer and a woman who had visible injuries.

Deputies ordered the man many times to drop the weapons, but he refused and was shot by a deputy.

Deputies removed the woman from the residence and began aiding the man until EMS arrived, according to the sheriff’s department.

Both were taken to the hospital and the man later died, deputies said. The woman’s injuries did not appears to be life threatening.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been notified and will investigate the incident.