Man, woman killed in shooting near North Carolina A&T State University campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people have died after they were shot near North Carolina A&T State University.

Dispatch said they received a call at 6:24 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting with at least one victim.

Greensboro police responded to the scene on the 400 block of North Dudley Street.

The victims, 34-year-old Rodney Letroy Stout, of Greensboro, and 34-year-old Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, of Greensboro, both died of their injuries.

Police say they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

At 7:15 a.m., the university sent out an Aggie Alert, notifying the public that shots were fired near campus at Dudley Street and Salem Street.

“Stay behind closed and locked doors until further notice,” the university said.

At 7:36 a.m., N.C. A&T State University added that a male suspect wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a black mask was seen traveling in an unknown direction. Anyone who sees the suspect was directed to call 911.

North Dudley Street was closed between Bluford Street and East Lindsay Street.