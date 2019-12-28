Man wounded after gun fires during struggle with North Carolina police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in what was initially reported as a shooting near downtown Raleigh on Friday night.

According to police, a stolen gun found in a man’s pants accidentally fired during a struggle with officers. He suffered a minor injury, but no officers were hurt.

Police say they were trying to remove the man from a parked car in the 1200 block of South East Street when the gun fired.

Officers were patrolling the area when they encountered several people sitting in the parked vehicle.

Investigators say they noticed illegal narcotics while speaking to one of the passengers, which led to the struggle and gun firing.

Police say the officers did not return fire.

The injured passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Two people were arrested, including Tahji Eley. The 28-year-old is charged with resisting a police officer, discharging a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces multiple drug charges.

Brian Massenburg was arrested on drug charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Tahji Antione Eley