EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore Friday afternoon at Emerald Isle was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Kyle Van Althuis, a spokesman for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said a man in his 50s was reported missing after 3 p.m. Friday.

The boat, described as a 16-foot white center console bay boat, was found running in circles in the water close to the shore.

The Coast Guard, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and other Carteret County emergency personnel conducted a search and found the man’s body, whose name has not been released by authorities.

Family members said the man had gone out fishing alone.